FLORENCE — Kala Ellen Covington, 36, of Florence, Kala passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness on December 19, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1983, in Florence, Alabama. She graduated from Bradshaw High School in May 2001 and then attended the University of North Alabama. In the past, she worked at the Occupational Health Center in Florence, Alabama as a Medical Assistant with her uncle, Gary Daniel, M.D. (“Uncle Gee”)
She is survived by her parents, Dave and Becky Covington; sister, Keri Covington; daughter and the “Love and Joy” of her life, Marissa Shae Harden; and grandmother, Lorraine Covington. Aunts and uncles, Bill (Carol) Daniel, Steve (Selena) Daniel, Gary Daniel, M.D., who was also her close friend, Ken (Rhonda) Covington, Lisa (JC) Johnson and Leslie Covington. Cousins, Melissa Robertson, John Daniel, Aaron Covington, Andrew Covington, Joshua Johnson and Kristi Clark. Boyfriend, Roderick “Bo” Gadd.
Kala was preceded in death by grandparents, William “Bill” and Martha Daniel, Hobart D. Covington, and her aunt, Linda Isbell.
Kala, affectionately called “Keya,” enjoyed spending time with her kitty cats, Princess and Tater Tot. She enjoyed feeding, watching and identifying wild birds, was an avid Alabama football fan, enjoyed TNT Network, and Judge Judy. She faithfully texted a “Good Morning” and “Good Night” to her Momma, which will be greatly missed and cherished.
Heaven has gained a gentle and caring soul and one day we will all be together again.
Memorials may be made to Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter.
Greenview Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private ceremony.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented