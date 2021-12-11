FLORENCE — Kalyn Horrison, 26, died December 3, 2021. Funeral will be 2 p.m. today at Open Door Church in Sheffield. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Florence, is directing.

