TUSCUMBIA — Kameron Allen Fountain, 45, of Tuscumbia, passed away August 9, 2020. Visitation will be today, August 12, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside funeral will be held Friday, August 14, at 1:00 p.m. at Bostick Cemetery in Elora, TN.
Kameron was preceded in death by his grandparents and a niece.
Survivors include his father, William Larry Fountain; mother, Audrey Lynn Fountain; sisters, Karmen Fountain and Blair Keegan; nieces, Kylie Fountain and Dakota Borden; nephews, Kolton Brown, Sebastian Borden and Jesse Borden; several aunts and uncles; numerous cousins; and a multitude of special friends, including Carlos McArthur, David Borden and Macy Brooke.
Kameron was a 1993 graduate of Sheffield High School and attended Shoals Community College. He loved playing chess and video games; and loved to spend time talking with family and friends and listening to music.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Commented