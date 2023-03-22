ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS — In Loving Memory of Kandie Sue Smith, March 3, 1971 - March 12, 2023.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you