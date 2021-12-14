TUSCUMBIA — Kandy Joy Winsted Williams, 55, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, December 17, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Launch Point Church. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the church with Shane Swinney officiating.
Kandy was a member of Launch Point Church. She attended Muscle Shoals and Bradshaw High schools. Kandy was a talented artist and enjoyed designing and making crafts.
She was preceded in death by her father, James H. Winsted.
Kandy is survived by her daughter, Maggie Williams; mother, Margaret Sue Whisenant; sisters, Mitzi Johnson and Cindy Seymour; niece, Jamie Capps; nephews, Dustin Files and Trooper Johnson; and a host of cousins.
