MUSCLE SHOALS — Karah Fay Bishop, age 86, of Muscle Shoals, formerly of Hackleburg, passed away August 7, 2022. Fay was born in 1936 to James Bratton and Mattie Elizabeth Fleming. She was a faithful Christian, and a member of First Southern Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals.
Karah Fay was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her God and her family.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Bishop (Christy), Shannon Bishop (Melanie); daughters, Donna Bishop, Lynda Pounders (Randy), Kathie Gilmore (David); brothers, Jackie Fleming (Carolyn), Roger Fleming (Rachel), Eddie Fleming (Joan); sisters, Gail Heath, Janice Black, Freda Weeks (Joel); grandchildren, Justin Pounders (Sarah), Jason Pounders (Shala), Emily Graham (Colton), Anna Grace Pounders, Zachary Glenn, Sara Parsons (Cory), Sam Glenn, Audra Gilmore, Jack Bishop, Travis Bishop, Tristan Bishop, Preston Bishop, Maranda Risner, Emmalee Risner, Derrick Bishop, Levi Bishop, Teagan Bishop, Zoey Bishop; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Sophie, Evie, Genni, Finn, Ella, Rowan, Cameron, Leah and Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brother James H. Bishop; grandson, Max Bishop.
Visitation will be today, August 9, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hackleburg First Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. Brother Jerry Rea and Brother Matt Fowler will officiate. Interment will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jack Bishop, Tristan Bishop, Preston Bishop, Jason Pounders, Derrick Bishop and Randy Pounders.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Helen Keller Hospital 4th Floor nursing and respiratory staff, Dr. Josh Vacik, Mitchell Holllingsworth Rehab, for all the love and care given to our dear Mother.
Psalms 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the LORD, is the death of His saints.”
