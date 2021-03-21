HALEYVILLE — Karen LaShae Bales, 36, died March 19, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, from 10-11 a.m., at Antioch Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m, at the church, with burial in Antioch Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Hayleyville is directing.

