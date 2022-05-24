SHEFFIELD — Karen Casiday, 65, of Sheffield, Alabama, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at home surrounded by family. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Betty and John-Abel Hammett.
Karen is survived by her husband, Harvey Nelson Casiday of Sheffield, Alabama; daughters, Cyndie McKay Deurmeier (Matt) of Bozeman, Montana; Katie McKay Tuttle (Josh) of Athens, Alabama; and Krystie McKay Ralston (Teddy) of Friend, Nebraska; son, Jerry Dobbins (Jamie) of Huntsville, Alabama. Bonus sons, Michael Casiday of Glasgow, Scotland; Nick Casiday (Haruna) of Hoover, Alabama; and Craig Casiday (Jimi) of Florence, Alabama. Karen was the proud Nana of thirteen, Annabeth, Charlotte, Eleanor, Robin, Kennedi; Helen, Beatta, Anthony, Alexander, Michaela, Alex, Isabel, and Mia.
Karen proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany in the late 70’s. In October of 2021, Karen received the gift of life with a successful double-lung transplant. A steadfast and determined woman, she fought an uphill battle for recovery. In the end, Acute Myeloid Leukemia brought an end to her fight. At peace with her decision, she returned home to Sheffield and was able to spend several joy-filled days visiting with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please mail a donation in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
