FLORENCE — Karen Coffey, 61, died February 6, 2020. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing will be Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

