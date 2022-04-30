VINA — Karen Denise Ball, 60, died April 27, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Hamilton Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Holly Springs Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.