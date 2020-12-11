FORMERLY OF CHEROKEE
Karen Elaine Hays, age 63, passed away peacefully from this earthly life to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Karen was the third child born to Ray and Margaret Hays. Visitation will be today, December 11, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Harris Chapel Baptist Church in Cherokee, Alabama. A graveside service will immediately follow in the adjoining cemetery with Casey Hagle officiating.
Karen was born and raised in Cherokee and was a member of Harris Chapel Baptist Church. She was a kind and compassionate person who always had a smile for those she met and knew. Karen was an extremely caring person who enjoyed visiting, talking, and being with family and friends. She warmed the hearts of all those who knew her and took great pride in helping others. Throughout Karen’s life, she never met a stranger and had a wonderfully contagious smile that radiated her love for the Lord and for her family.
Karen was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Margaret Johnson Hays. Karen leaves cherished memories with her father, Ray Lenton Hays of Muscle Shoals; her brothers, David Hays (Kathy) and Mitchell Hays; sister, Debbie Hays Windsor (Tom); nieces and nephews, Kelly Meckes (Todd), Katie Hagle (Casey), Tommy Windsor (Emily), Blake Hays (Megan), Rachel Smith (Chris), Anna Margaret Hays, and Jake Hays; great-nieces and great-nephews, Lilly Meckes, Will Meckes, Windsor Grace Hagle, Sam Hagle, Sarah Kate Hagle, Mary Vivian Hays, and Chloe Hays.
Pallbearers are Tommy Windsor, Todd Meckes, Blake Hays, Brian Lindsey, Matthew Till, and Jake Hays. The family wishes to thank the Arc of the Shoals for their great love and care given to Karen throughout the years. A special thank you goes to Laura, Augusta, Heather, and Peggy. Karen loved all of you dearly. Any memorials may be made to the Arc of the Shoals.
