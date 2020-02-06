FLORENCE — Karen McFall Lancaster, age 63 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. Mrs. Lancaster was a member of Pine Hill Church of Christ. She retired from teaching pre-school at Mini Wonders - Mini Blessings in 2017.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Steve McFall and Ronnie Pannell.
Mrs. Lancaster was preceded in death by her precious twin sons; her father, Kenneth Edwin McFall.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Lancaster; mother, Betty Parsell McFall; son, Kane Lancaster (Mellany) of Florence; daughters, Brooke Lancaster and Lindsey Lancaster, both of Florence; brothers, Steve McFall (Deborah) of Florence and Scott McFall (Becky) of Athens; and grandchildren, Brentyn Lancaster, Paige Prince, Brody Prince, Maddox Ramos, Carter Ramos and Charlotte Lancaster.
Pallbearers will be Brentyn Lancaster, Brody Prince, Maddox Ramos, Carter Ramos, David McFall and Daniel McFall. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy McFall and Tad McFall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to March of Dimes or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
