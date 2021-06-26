LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Karen Oleson, 54, died June 24, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gum Springs Cemetery. She was a member of Faith Church.

