FLORENCE — Grace Memorial Funeral Home announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Karen LaShawn Smith Robinson, 51, from Florence, Alabama. Grace died Monday, November 21, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL.
Public Viewing will be November 28, 2022, at Grace Memorial Funeral Home at 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held November 29, 2022, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at noon. Mrs. Robinson will lie in repose one hour before funeral services commence. Final disposition will be at Peters Cemetery, Florence, AL.
Transitory Service rendered by Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield, AL.
