F.11.27.22 Karen Robinson.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Grace Memorial Funeral Home announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Karen LaShawn Smith Robinson, 51, from Florence, Alabama. Grace died Monday, November 21, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL.

Public Viewing will be November 28, 2022, at Grace Memorial Funeral Home at 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held November 29, 2022, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at noon. Mrs. Robinson will lie in repose one hour before funeral services commence. Final disposition will be at Peters Cemetery, Florence, AL.

Transitory Service rendered by Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield, AL.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.