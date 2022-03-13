COLUMBIA, TN. — Karen Richardson Rutter, 56, of Columbia, TN., left this earth for her eternal home with her Savior on Friday, March 11, 2022, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family. Her son Briggs said it best, “We don’t have to wonder where she is, she’s home!”
Karen entered this world on October 29, 1965. She grew up in Lexington, AL., and was a graduate of the Lexington High School Class of 1984. Karen was an accomplished three sport athlete who went on to play volleyball at the collegiate level at Troy State University. Karen graduated from TSU with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing and Finance.
She found her home in Lawrenceburg, TN., and worked for Steve Williams Ford for several years.
In the winter of 2000, Karen was set up on a blind date with a gentleman from Pennsylvania, who had been relocated for work to just down the street from her, the rest is history! Andy Rutter swept her off her feet and was the best thing that happened to her, and we as her family strongly agree. Andy and Karen were wed on May 12, 2001. On August 6, 2002, their family was complete when Briggs Andrew Rutter entered the world. Being a wife and mother was then the focus of Karen’s life and it was the job she enjoyed the most. Karen eventually followed Briggs to school and was employed at Zion Christian Academy in Columbia, TN. The staff and students of ZCA quickly became her family and loved her as much as she loved them. She was a strong supporter of the school, students, staff and especially her son, Briggs, as he went on to follow in her footsteps with his athletic ability. Briggs was a standout basketball and baseball athlete for ZCA. She was the loudest and proudest momma in the gym or at the field. Briggs was a heavily recruited athlete and made the decision to play baseball at Middle Tennessee University and that’s when Karen’s blood turned blue and she became a Blue Raiders fan.
Karen was selfless and full of service and had a heart to help everyone. Karen was the BEST! The best-wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, employee, friend and more. No words can adequately express Karen other than she was a child of the King! Karen’s salvation and love for the Lord is what transformed her into who she was.
Karen is survived by her husband, Andy; and son, Briggs. Her mother, Phyllis Richardson of Lexington, Al; brother and sister-in-law Darren and Kathy Richardson of Rogersville, Al; Niece, Laken Richardson of Rogersville, Al; nephew along with his wife, Noah and Katie Richardson of Killen, Al; Mother-in-law, Anne Rutter of Perkiomenville, PA; Brother-in-laws, Neil Rutter of Boyertown, PA., and Glen Rutter of Riverside, CA; nephew Zane Rutter of Boyertown, PA; lifelong best friend, Suzy Casteel of Florence, AL; and cousins Celista Davis, Felecia Lowery, Chris Truitt and Greg Truitt that counted her as sister.
Karen was proceeded in death by her father, Howard Mitchell Richardson; grandparents Arthur and Gaynell Richardson; Herbert and Earline Truitt; and father-in-law Ed Rutter.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home, Columbia, TN. Family will receive guests from 9 a.m. to noon with service following at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Pettus Cemetery in Lexington, AL., with graveside service at 2:15 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Middle Tennessee Baseball Team.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Commented