HUNTSVILLE — Karen Sue Dunlap, 70, died January 29, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a retired store manager for Goodwill.

