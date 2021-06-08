FLORENCE — Karen Sue Lane, 71 of Florence, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at University Alabama Birmingham after a brief illness. Sue loved gardening and canning. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Jeremy Jones Officiating.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Tubie and Christine Lane; two brothers; and a son, Doodle.
She is survived by her husband, Will Irons; daughters, Toni Graham (Ronnie) and Amanda Green (Ronnie); son, Jamie Irons; stepsons, Larry Irons and Tony Ezekiel; grandchildren, Jessica Trousdale (Logan), Randy Graham (Jessica), Brandon Graham, Christopher Graham (Loren) and Tyler Hammond; step-grandchildren, Adam, Tommy and Marley Miller, Kasey and Alex Ezekiel, Darby Quinn and Harley Irons; great-grandchildren, Ryan Word, Bentley Graham and Caysen Trousdale; step-great-grandchildren, Caellan, Tobhias and Trinity.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
