F.6.8.21 Karen Lane.jpg

FLORENCE — Karen Sue Lane, 71 of Florence, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at University Alabama Birmingham after a brief illness. Sue loved gardening and canning. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Jeremy Jones Officiating.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Tubie and Christine Lane; two brothers; and a son, Doodle.

She is survived by her husband, Will Irons; daughters, Toni Graham (Ronnie) and Amanda Green (Ronnie); son, Jamie Irons; stepsons, Larry Irons and Tony Ezekiel; grandchildren, Jessica Trousdale (Logan), Randy Graham (Jessica), Brandon Graham, Christopher Graham (Loren) and Tyler Hammond; step-grandchildren, Adam, Tommy and Marley Miller, Kasey and Alex Ezekiel, Darby Quinn and Harley Irons; great-grandchildren, Ryan Word, Bentley Graham and Caysen Trousdale; step-great-grandchildren, Caellan, Tobhias and Trinity.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.