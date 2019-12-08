RUSSELLVILLE
Karen Suzanne Johnson, 54 of Russellville, died Thursday, December 5, 2019. There will be a visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with a service following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Shayna Schnell.
She is survived by her children, Nicole Brady (John), Trent Schnell (Shenna) and Tyler Schnell (Ashlee); mother, Judy Byrd; father, Leo Johnson (Joette); brother, John Johnson; sister, Melissa Satkamp; and grandchildren, Brae, Archer, Felix, Gaige, Griffin, and Violet.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
