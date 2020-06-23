FLORENCE — Karina Noemi Palacios Alvarado, six months, died June 21, 2020. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her parents, Erick and Fernanda Palacios. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com