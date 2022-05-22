TUSCUMBIA — Karl Ellis Blankinship, 67, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Per Karl’s request, there will be a private family celebration of his life.
Karl was a retired civil engineer with the Army Corp. of Engineers. He was a member of Launch Point Church and a member of Celebrate Recovery.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Louise Blankinship; and brother, Keith Blankinship.
Karl is survived by his wife, Gene Ann Blankinship; daughters, Sarah Ann Ricketts (Jason) and Mary Beth Blankinship; brother, Kim Blankinship (Darlene); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family expresses special thanks to the Amedisys Hospice Team, especially Beth Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Global Children’s Awareness Missions, www.gcawareness.com.
