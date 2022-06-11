RUSSELLVILLE — October 15, 1926 – June 7, 2022 — Karl Henry Pilati, 95, passed away on June 7, 2022, at Russellville Hospital.
Mr. Pilati was born in Germany. He and his family moved to the United States when he was very young and they settled in New York City, where he was raised. After completing high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Pilati enrolled at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa after his military service to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology. It was in Tuscaloosa he met the love of his life, Jimmie Sue Woodruff. They were married 66 years until her death in 2019.
Mr. Pilati was described by those who knew him as an intelligent, interesting and fun person. He was also a wonderful husband and father.
His distinguished professional career saw Mr. Pilati work in Louisiana and Texas for several companies, including SONAT (Southern Natural Gas). His search for oil and natural gas took Mr. Pilati around the world. He and his wife loved to travel and the couple visited six continents. He also loved to work with his hands and he was an accomplished craftsman, woodworker and he could fix most anything. Mr. Pilati also enjoyed working outside in the garden, swimming (he did daily laps until the age of 91) and reading. He had a love for animals, especially dogs, and the Pilati household always had at least one pet as part of the family. Mr. Pilati was a member of the Russellville Civitan Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Woodruff Pilati; his father, Carl Pilati; and his mother, Marie Adelmann.
Mr. Pilati is survived by his sister, Inga Cheries; his daughter, Anne Burke Firouzbakht (Ali) and his son, John Pilati (Angel); two grandchildren, John Burke and Helena Burke; sister-in-law, Doris Woodruff; nephews, Mark Woodruff (Patty) and Copeland Woodruff.
Per Mr. Pilati’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation. Spry Memorial Chapel will assist the family and his ashes will be buried next to his wife in Franklin Memory Gardens in Russellville.
Family members want to express their gratitude to a number of people who assisted and cared for Mr. Pilati, including: Luz Cortez, Efraim Cortez, Mario and Melissa Andres, Nancy Hulsey, Beth Pounders, Heather Mims, the Country Cottage staff, Dr. John Almirol and his staff and the nurses in Russellville Hospital’s ICU.
