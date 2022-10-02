WATERLOO — Karon Rena Galloway, 53, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday October 2, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Leon Smith officiating.
Karon worked for Florence Nursing Home as a CNA. She loved jeeping, motorcycle riding, and boating. Karon was also an Alabama football FANATIC! ROLL TIDE!!! She loved her fiancé, and her children were her world. Karon had the biggest heart and the most caring soul.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Zane Galloway; parents, Odelle and Ruth Shaneyfelt; brother, Jackie Shaneyfelt; and granddaughter, Brooke Bryant.
Karon is survived by her loving fiancé, Bill Price; children, Rusty Smith and Chloe Bryant (Michael), and stepson, Jackson Price; brothers, Josh Shaneyfelt (Melody), Stoney Shaneyfelt (Doris), and Jason Shaneyfelt (Christy); sisters, Laura Weston (Joey) and Sherry Dodd (B.W.); grandchildren, Brylan Smith and Crimson Bryant; and a host of nieces and nephews.
