FLORENCE — Karon Lee Murphy, age 72 of Florence, AL, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare after a brief illness. She was a native of Jefferson County, AL, a retired beautician, and a soldier in The Salvation Army.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Captain Donna Watts and Captain Richard Watts will be officiating. Burial will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are two daughters, Crystal Phillips and Farrah McCalpin; three brothers, Mark Sides, Terry Sides, Kerry Sides; three sisters, Sherry Jack, Donna Posey, Debbie Bradshaw; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Williams and brother, Buddy Sides.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL is in charge
of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
