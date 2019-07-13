MUSCLE SHOALS — Karron “Gail” Davis, 73, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Cottage of the Shoals, Tuscumbia, AL. She was born in Colbert County, AL and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Graveside services Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS with Brother Steven Butler officiating. Burial in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors are one daughter, Karron Trotti, Tuscumbia; three grandchildren, Krystle Bradley, Katie Flannagin (Matthew) and Kelli Trotti; one great-granddaughter, Kallie Bates and two brothers, Bobby Lindsey and Allan Lindsey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Haskell and Ruby Carr Lindsey; a brother, Clifford Lindsey and a sister-in-law, Patricia Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Lindsey, Allan Lindsey, Phillip Richardson, Matthew Flannagin, Donnie Cansler and Joey Pate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kruzn For A Kure Foundation, kruznforakurefoundation.com.
