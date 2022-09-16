LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Kassie Moore Jackson, 35, died September 13, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 pm. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Bumpas Cemetery. She was a registered nurse at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg.

