LEXINGTON — Katharyne Belew, 92, died March 1, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Pettus Cemetery. She was a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you