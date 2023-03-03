LEXINGTON — Katharyne Belew, age 92 of Lexington, AL, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a Homemaker/Farmer, and a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.

