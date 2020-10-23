LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.

Katheleen Smith, 71, died October 19, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Choates Creek United Methodist Church. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the church.Neal Funeral Home is directing.

