ANDERSON — Katherine Ann “Katie” Smith, 80, of Anderson, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Glenwood Healthcare. She was born to the late Henry and Anna Eikens in Rheine, Germany during World War II. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson where she taught Sunday School and was a WMU Leader for many years.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29th at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Anderson.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Wayne Smith and sister, Elizabeth “Else” Eikens Galauner and her husband, Tony. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Harold Smith; brothers, Henry (Donna) Eikens and Bill (Margaret) Eikens; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
