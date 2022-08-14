IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Katherine Letia Copeland Brewer, 83, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Visitation will be held August 14, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., and Monday from 9-11 a.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood. The funeral service will follow Monday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. She was the wife of Norris Todd Brewer of Iron City, TN.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.