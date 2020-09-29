FLORENCE — Katherine Charlene Harvey Smith, 86 of Florence, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at El Reposo Nursing Facility. Katherine was a restaurateur and the owner of Create-a-Cake.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:15 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Stan Dean officiating.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland Ohio Harvey and Louise English Harvey; her older sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Tom Smith; brother-in-law, Larry Smith; beloved daughter-in-law, Robin Smith; a beloved son-in-law, Shane Holland.
She is survived by her sons, Larry C. Smith (Wanda) of Greenhill and David S. Smith; daughters, P. Jeanean Holland, Susan K. Smith, and Janice Pixie Watkins (Jackey); a sister, Diane Smith of Florence; six sweet grandchildren; many wonderful great-grandchildren; and a wonderful great-great-grand.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
