OAKLAND COMMUNITY — Katherine Darby McIntyre, age 88, went to be with our heavenly father on July 24, 2021. A celebration of Katherine’s life will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at New Hope Church of Christ with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Matt Austin will be officiating. At the request of the family, masks will be mandatory. Please wear a mask before entering the church and for the duration of the service.
Katherine was a native and lifelong resident of Lauderdale County, living in the Oakland community. She was a member of New Hope Church of Christ and was an active volunteer at the Central Heights Community Center, which suited her servant heart. Katherine was a graduate of Waterloo High School. She was married to her longtime friend and love, Louie McIntyre, for 49½ years before his death in 2005. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Katherine was an avid quilter and an amazing cook; sharing many of her recipes that will be forever cherished. Katherine blessed many with her amazing faith, strength, and her unwavering testimony. Katherine’s life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Robert and Etta Darby; Husband, Louie McIntyre; Son, Jeff McIntyre; Brothers, Milton Darby, Louis Darby, and Jerry Darby; Sister, Laura Wallace.
She is survived by her son, Bryan McIntyre; Daughter-In Law, Liz McIntyre; two grandsons, Matt Austin (Kendra) and Derrick Austin (Brooke); two great-grandsons, who lovingly called her “Maw-Maw”, Wyatt and Luke Austin; Brother, Marion Darby; and a very special Sister-In-Law, Mary Frances McIntyre, all of Florence; many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Pallbearers will be Ben Darby, Kenneth Darby, Chris Rhodes, Phillip Rhodes, Jimmy Reed, and Kevin Reed.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional kindness and care, as well as to caretaker, Sheila Williams, for her love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the “Jeff McIntyre Scholarship Fund” by visiting www.una.edu/give/give-now.html. Simply type in “Jeff McIntyre Scholarship” to designate your donation go to this specific scholarship fund. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to the UNA Advancement Office - UNA Box 5113, Florence, AL 35630, and designate your gift to go to the Jeff McIntyre Scholarship or call 256-765-5018 to donate by credit card.
Elkins Funeral Home, Florence, is assisting the family.
