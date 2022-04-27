CHEROKEE — Katherine Elizabeth “Kathy” Dawson, 59, Cherokee, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 29, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee.
Kathy was a native and lifelong resident of Colbert County and attended Cherokee CME Church. She was loved by many who feel that they have lost a lifelong friend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Pride Dawson; brothers, Pride Dawson, Jr. and Louie Dawson; sister, Rose Scoggins; father-in-law, Wilmer James Goodloe; mother-in-law, Mary Goodloe; and brother-in-law, Cameron Goodloe.
Kathy is survived by her husband, James Cornell Goodloe; children, Marcus and Michael Dawson; brothers, Billy and Joseph Dawson; sisters, Audrey Carey, Betty Flemming, Louise Holt, Joyce Ayers, Angela Vandiver, and Melanie Thompson; grandson, Ethan Dawson; and brother-in-law, Eric Goodloe.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
