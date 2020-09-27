WATERLOO — Katherine Frances Ramey, 61, of Waterloo, Alabama passed away, Thursday September 24, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The service will follow in the chapel, with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Hendrix Chapel Cemetery.
Katherine was a former member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eugene Coons; mother, Barbara Juanita Hayles; grandson, Anthony White; brother, William “Slick” South, Jr.; sister, Juanita Reed.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Hilton Sampieri (Justin), Ray Appiarius, and Barbara Appiarius; brother, William Foster (Patti), sister, April Goble (Mike); grandchildren, Tyler and EllaGrace Sampieri, Alysa and Mason Appiarius, and Michael Ashton White; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Emerson, Travis Foster, Bill Foster, and Lonnie Taylor.
