SHEFFIELD — Katherine Marie Handley Allsbrooks,78, of Sheffield went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 19, 2021 after an extended illness. She was born September 5, 1943.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon with a funeral service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Kat was the middle child, first girl, of gh and E. Florabell Handley both deceased. During her 78 years on this earth she saw the passing of many loved ones. The love of her life, husband, Charles D. Allsbrooks, Jr.; brothers, Billy, James, John, Donald, and Howard Handley; and great grandson, James Robbinette.
Katherine and Charles raised a family of four together, Patsy M. Terry (Patrick) of Moulton, AL, Tina Bell of Phil Campbell, AL, Melissa Allsbrooks (Timothy Martin) of Rogersville, AL and Charles Allsbrooks, aka Dakota West (Cindy) of Augusta, GA. Family blessings continued with grandchildren, Mistie Burns, Shane Robbinette, Jr., Ashley Robbinette, Hannah Horton, Dallas Livingston, Collin Burns, Alissa Chaney, Nic Allsbrooks, Charlee Lard, Kristen Gregory, and thirteen great grandchildren.
She was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ Tuscumbia, AL and The Ladies Auxiliary of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 63. She was one of the first female business owners (Muscle Shoals Shoe Repair) in North Alabama.
She was an original as was her occupation. She was the only female cobbler in North Alabama during that time. Traveling, music, games such as pulling the one-armed bandit were enjoyed past times. But family was first in her heart and mind. She was a true defender of her family and friends. At the loss of Charles they were married 47 years. Her dream afterwards was to join him again. She is now in the arms of her earthly love and in the presence of their Heavenly Father.
Pallbearers will be family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
