FLORENCE — Katherine Jones Harrison, 83, of Florence, passed away February 11, 2022. She was a member of Petersville Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:30 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Garry Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ora Jones; and sisters, Ora Jean Nicholson, and Betty Qualls.
She is survived by her husband, Reece Harrison; sons, Greg and Ken Harrison; brother, Tommy Jones (Renea); sisters, Ann Hannah, Linda Barger, and Sherry Norris (Mark); grandchildren, Matthew Harrison, Ashleigh (Andy) Dalgleish, Mackenzie (Bradley) Fontaine, Laura (Skyler) Waye, and Carley Harrison; great-grandchildren, Jack Harrison, Charlotte Dalgleish, and Benjamin Fontaine.
Pallbearers will be Terry Oakley, Scott Lowhorne, Kyle Walker, Mark Stephenson, Jeremy Harris, and Andy Dalgleish.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Jones, Mark Norris, Billy Harrison, and Jack Harrison.
