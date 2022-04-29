WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Katherine Irene Lynch Brewer, 98, died April 26, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, TN. Visitation will be today from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro. She was the wife of the late Elliott Thomas Brewer.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- UNA breaks ground on math, computer building
- 2 indictments list 12 total charges
- Plaque in Colbert Courthouse to honor Jimmar
- Transportation Department employees compete in skills contest
- Martin pleads not guilty to both homicides
- 16 states that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits
- Tide's first-round draft habit continues
- Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
Most Read
Articles
- Assault of athlete prompts an investigation
- Lauderdale Co. commission chair told to repay $30K
- St. Florian loses its post office
- Leighton teen drowns in Shelby County
- Sheffield Mayor: "They gave us no choice"
- 'Smoke on the Water' makes triumphant return
- Lauderdale Co. VOCAL group vows to keep being heard
- Leadership Shoals class of 2022 announced
- Colbert internet tax bill dies on Ivey's desk
- Mayor wants broadband district, council undecided
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Project Say Something files suit against city, chief (2)
- Ex-pastor pleads guilty to 3 sexual abuse charges (1)
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- Drug dealer pleads to 25 years (1)
- Drug trafficking trial begins today (1)
- Questions surround rape allegations on UNA campus (1)
- Time to replace animal products (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- Jokers license revoked after 2nd fatal shooting (1)
- Despite inflation, gas is cheaper (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Hilton developers work on funding plan (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
- TVA implodes remnants of Colbert Fossil Plant powerhouse (1)
- Group seeks 'practical' climate protections (1)
Commented