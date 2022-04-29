WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Katherine Irene Lynch Brewer, 98, died April 26, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, TN. Visitation will be today from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro. She was the wife of the late Elliott Thomas Brewer.

