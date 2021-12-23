SHEFFIELD — Katherine Marie Handley Allsbrooks, 78, died December 19, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until noon with a funeral service to follow at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

