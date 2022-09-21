FLORENCE
Katherine Marie Thompson Wooten, 88, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be September 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tim Wooten officiating.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katie Thompson; sisters, Mary Brown and Margaret McManus.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lester Wooten; son, Tim Wooten (Nancy); grandson, Ben Wooten (Karen); great-granddaughter, Kaylie Wooten; nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Katherine was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Bible study, prayer life and singing gospel songs. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family, friends and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Pallbearers will be Joe Medders, Jimmy Edwards, Don Threet, Tom Childers, Jack Bobo, Jim Vardaman, Thomas Cruce, Billy Kelly, David Maddox, Jim Gilmore, Roy Graves, Barry Wood, and Ramon Richey.
The family offers special thanks to Susan Miller and her staff, Amedisys Home Health Care and Amedisys Hospice, John Baron and his staff, Highland Baptist church family, and Fairview Baptist church family.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
