IRVING, TEXAS
Katherine Remelle Owens Richardson went to be with her Lord and Savior October 6, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born to parents, Clayton Bradley and Bessie Beatrice Frye Owens on November 24, 1929, in Florence, Alabama. In 1948 Remelle married the love of her life Rufus Joe Richardson and built a wonderful life with him until his passing in 2018. She was a dedicated employee with the Irving Independence School district for 25 years. Remelle loved her Friday nights with friends and church members playing Dominoes, 42, and SkpBo. She and Rufus were members of the Circle I Square Dance Club in Irving where they enjoyed dancing. She was an avid traveler and had a passion for traveling all over. Remelle was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Irving, Texas. Above all her loves and passions in life, nothing was more important to Remelle than her family. The family will forever fondly remember her amazing dressing at Thanksgiving, her Texas sheet cake, brisket and the many Sunday dinners where she would make sure to have the roast cooking while at church so her family could gather at her home afterwards.
Remelle was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Richardson; parents, Clayton and Bessie Owens; brothers, Earl, Adrian and Oscar Owens; nephews, Sammy and Andy Owens, Alfred Hubbard (Sandra), and Earl Johnson (Diane). Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Durenda Chalmers and husband Tim; daughter, Pamela Richardson; grandson, Cory James Chalmers and wife Kayla; granddaughters, Carly Joe Yochim and husband Paul, Shanna Leigh Brady and life partner, Brian Burnett, and Shelby King and husband Chris; great-granddaughters, Karsen Chalmers, Kylie Chalmers, Brinley Geismar, Brook Geismar, Keaten Geismar and Nova Burnett; great-grandson, Colton Chalmers; sister, Patricia Carlson; nieces, Diane Johnson, Sandra Southerland, Angela Tidwell and husband Shannon, Cindy Carlson; nephews, Donald Owens and wife Shirley, and Ronald Owens and wife Charlotte along with numerous extended Owens and Frye families and loving friends. Special thanks to Remelle’s compassionate caretaker of three years, Tamichael Jackson.
The family will received friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75061, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. A committal service was scheduled 1:15 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas.
