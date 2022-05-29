LEXINGTON, AL — Katherine Jane Roach, 73, died Friday, May 27, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, noon-2 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel. Burial will be at Hill Cemetery.

