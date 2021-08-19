LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Katherine Scott Hartsfield, 89, died August 18, 2021.Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Old Loretto Methodist Cemetery.

