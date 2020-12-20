WAYNESBORO, TN — Katherine (Toopie) Stooksberry, 89, died Friday, December 18, 2020.There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held Sunday, at 2 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery, with burial to follow. She was the wife of the late Col. Sam Stooksberry.

