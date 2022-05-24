RUSSELLVILLE — Katherine Sue Nell Robinson Williams, age 89, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 to reunite with the love of her life after only nine weeks of being apart.
Katherine was the perfect example of love. She was known to many people as “Mamaw Sue.” Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her was treated like family. She loved Jesus and wanted everyone to see his love through her. She had a strong love for her husband of 73 years, her family, and everyone who knew her. The thought of someone being hungry would have her in the kitchen cooking if she didn’t already have food prepared. She never spoke bad of anyone and always brought an uplifting spirit with her wherever she went. She had a special love for children and could comfort them with a love that only a mother could give. She prayed daily for her family and friends even when she needed prayers. Her worry for others outweighed her worry for herself. There will never be another like her and those who love her will never be the same.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. today, May 24, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. John Barton officiating. The burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Isaac West, Braden Williams, Tony Elkins, Chad Jackson, Kelly Hendon, and Ben Parrish.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Kenneth Hullet Williams; great-grandchild, Triston Vandiver; parents, Mack and Katherine “Katie” Robinson; one brother and three sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Max Keith Williams (Diane), Kent Williams (Suzette), Andrea Canida (Charles); grandchildren; Amy Elkins (Tony), Brock Williams (Brandi), Shanna Taylor (Tommy), Stacy Jackson (Chad), Rebecca Ann Roach (Michael), Jenny Sue Sellers (Craig), Daniel Williams, April Hendon (Kelly), Amber West; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Mack, Braden, Bryleigh, Harley, Isaac, Lynnsie, Madison, Sadie, Peyton, Bailey, Garrett, Samantha, Alex, Matthew, Carson, Ashlee, Mary Kait, Tyler, Briggan, Creedan, Zack; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere, heartfelt thanks Dr. Loren McCoy, Jenny Skipworth and Greta Boutwell and other staff of Hospice of North Alabama for your love and care during the care of our mother. We also want to thank the Russellville Fire Department and First Responders for the many times of your help with our mother and dad.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
