KILLEN — Kathern Elizabeth Taylor Burgess, 94, of Killen, AL, passed away April 18, 2021 at her home. Kathern was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of Greenhill First Baptist Church.

Kathern is survived by daughter, Diana Burgess McMurtrey (Larry); grandson, Jeremy McMurtrey (Candace); and great-granddaughter, Jilian McMurtrey.

She was preceded in death by son, Michael Burgess; parents, Silas Pinkney Taylor and Mary Ethel Lovelace Taylor; brothers, Harley Taylor, Mack Taylor, S.P. Taylor, Jr., Clyde Taylor, Lucky Taylor, Terry Taylor; and sisters, Lois Crumpton, Dot Foster and Bonnie Johnston.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 12-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the church with Brother Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

