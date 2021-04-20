KILLEN — Kathern Elizabeth Taylor Burgess, 94, of Killen, AL, passed away April 18, 2021 at her home. Kathern was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of Greenhill First Baptist Church.
Kathern is survived by daughter, Diana Burgess McMurtrey (Larry); grandson, Jeremy McMurtrey (Candace); and great-granddaughter, Jilian McMurtrey.
She was preceded in death by son, Michael Burgess; parents, Silas Pinkney Taylor and Mary Ethel Lovelace Taylor; brothers, Harley Taylor, Mack Taylor, S.P. Taylor, Jr., Clyde Taylor, Lucky Taylor, Terry Taylor; and sisters, Lois Crumpton, Dot Foster and Bonnie Johnston.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 12-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the church with Brother Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
