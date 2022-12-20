MUSCLE SHOALS — Katheryn H. Copher, 85, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 21st, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Michael R. Gray Funeral Home, Owingsville, Kentucky. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chris Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Owingsville Cemetery.
Katheryn was a native of Pikeville, Kentucky and a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Copher; parents, Ralph and Trilby Hawkins; and brothers, G.D., James, Denver, Doug, and Gobel Hawkins.
Katheryn is survived by her children, Steve Copher (Sherry), Carolyn Lawson (Lynn), and Lisa Nesmith (Wesley); brothers, Grady Hawkins (Ann) and Clayton Hawkins (Glenna); sisters, Marleen Wills (Charles), Loreba Lawrence, Rita Aday (Kenneth), Alma Wells (Kenneth), Myrtle Young, and Sheila Nichols (Jeff); grandchildren, Kevin Goins, Melanie Goins, Brent Goins, and Brooke Patterson; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Red Cross.
