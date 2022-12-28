RINGGOLD, GEORGIA — Kathey Juanez Irons, 64, of Ringgold, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with John Jones officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.
Kathey was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Lucille Irons; brother, Gary; sister, Rebecca; lifelong friend, Rita Smith; and nephew, Tommy Irons.
Kathey is survived by her beloved nephew, Cameron Styles; sisters, Edith Warren, Mary Irons (Donald), Helen Irons, Francy Knalls (Charles), and Nancy Winborn (Ricky); brothers, Thomas Irons (Suasan), Jerry Irons (Sharon), and Charles Irons (Melonie); numerous nieces and nephews, most of whom had a special relationship with their Aunt Kat. She enriched their lives with her love, attention, and encouragement.
Kat was a high school athlete at Colbert County, where she graduated in 1977. She loved sports, especially Crimson Tide football and Braves baseball. Kat had a fulfilling career in convenience store management that spanned more than forty years. She built lasting relationships with her co-workers and customers alike. Even in retirement, she worked part-time, serving her customers.
Sister! What an awesome sister Kat was! But the bond between Kat and Mary was so much more. They took vacations to come be with the other. They were each the other’s biggest supporter, confidant, and friend. They will forever be known to those beloved nieces and nephews as Aunt Kat and Mamay. Their togetherness was so that two great-great-nieces dubbed them the Granny Kats. It is a given that to think of one, you think of the other.
Most importantly, Kat’s life was one of faith in Jesus Christ. She worshipped at Providence Baptist church, Ootlewah, TN. While our hearts are saddened by our loss of her in this life, our spirits soar with the knowledge that Kat is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with all those that left before.
Pallbearers will be Justin Rumble, Charles Knalls, Chazz Knalls, Jacob Wright, Chase Knalls, Ricky Winborn, and Robert Wanless.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented