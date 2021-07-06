TUSCUMBIA — Kathie Diane Smith, 65, died July 4, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home chapel with burial in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery. She was the wife to the late Lanny Smith.

