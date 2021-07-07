TUSCUMBIA
Kathie Diane Smith, 65, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Chapel. Harold Fisher will be officiating. Burial will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed helping set up Christmas decorations at the Wrights Lights for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lanny Smith; parents, James and Edna Mae; three sisters; and three brothers.
Kathie is survived by her daughters, Tabitha Dickens (Joe), Vickie Reid (David), and Crystal Smith; grandchildren, Shyann, Jasper, Ethan, Trinity, and also Austin and Carson Tippett; sister, Joyce Coggins; brothers, Claude Fisher (Susan), Billy Fisher (Nancy), and Gene Fisher (Tammy); sister-in-law, Tanszy Tippett (Mark); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
