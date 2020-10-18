HODGES

Kathie Jeanette Kent Lindsey Smith, 67, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. There are no scheduled services at this time. She was the mother of Shawn Lindsey.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.